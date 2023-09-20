Ex-Kwara House Leader Seeks Upgrade Of Ilorin-Shao Road

…Lauds Gov on his administration’s strides

Former Leader of the Kwara state House of Assembly in the 2nd Republic and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Wole Oke, has appealed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the upgrading of the 12-kilometer Ilorin-Shao road to a double carriageway to link up with the Abuja-Ogbomosho Expressway that is under construction.

Chief Wole Oke, who was fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, stressed the need for the state government to take the execution of this project as its responsibility, even though it is classified as a federal road, because of its socio-economic value.

The former House Leader said since the Ilorin-Shao road does not end in Shao as it goes as far as Malete, the host of the Kwara State University (KWASU), there is also the need to construct a Flyover Bridge to ease crossing by commuters at the major junction to Malete road and to also prevent avoidable accidents.

The APC stalwart, however, applauded Governor AbdulRazaq for the steps taken since the take-off of his second term in office, particularly the appointments of credible and identifiable high-moral standing people as members of the State Executive Council.

He said: “It is commendable that Governor AbdulRazaq picked high-quality personalities, with enviable professional experience, people who could be relied upon not to get involved in the misapplication and diversion of the state’s funds entrusted to them for the execution of laudable infrastructural projects in their ministries designed to benefit the good citizens of Kwara state.

“Governor AbdulRazaq has also made a significant presence in each of the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, in terms of physical development, particularly in areas of education, health, and infrastructure. I therefore admonish him not to be complacent and always remember that no monument lasts, but a good name.

“I urge the Governor not to leave out certain sectors of development, which are of great relevance, of immeasurable significance, and of ineffable importance, which should call for his attention and action.

“These sectors consist of developmental socio-economic projects that are qualified to rank as legacy projects and which the Governor will need to embark upon and execute in the course of his second term. They are indeed legacy projects, which the Governor cannot, or should not, disregard.”

Chief Wole Oke, who is also the Jagunmolu of Shao and Bashorun of Jebba, further explained that one of such identifiable socio-economic projects is the road that links the state capital to the Abuja- Bida-Minna- Mokwa- Jebba-Ilorin- Ogbomosho Express Road under construction. advising Governor AbdulRazaq “to take this suggestion/proposal worthy of his consideration so as to improve the socio-economic activities and well-being of the people of the state.