Ex-Kwara Gov To Nigerian Varsities: Embrace Globalization

Former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has stressed the need for Nigerian universities to embrace globalisation in both academic and administrative spheres to attain world-class status.

Ahmed, who was guest speaker at the alumni colloquium marking the University of Ilorin’s 50th anniversary, said globalisation should not be seen as a pursuit of international rankings or blind imitation of Western models.

“It is about integrating global knowledge with local context to create solutions that are both innovative and relevant, world-class and homegrown,” he said.

Speaking on the theme “From UNILORIN to Globalization,” Ahmed, the first alumnus of the university to become an executive governor, said institutions worldwide have thrived by aligning global exposure with local engagement.

He cited Stanford University’s integration with Silicon Valley and Oxford University’s Begbroke Science Park as models of how local collaboration drives global excellence.

He urged students, faculty, and alumni to contribute actively to curriculum development, industry linkages, research support, and mentorship.

“Let us pledge to apply our knowledge, resources, and networks to ensure that this institution not only celebrates its proud past but boldly shapes the future of Nigeria and the world,” he said.

Ahmed added that producing a “glocal graduate” requires rethinking teaching methods.

He emphasised digital literacy, data fluency, critical analysis, and ethical understanding of technology as essential skills for modern professionals.

“The teacher who cannot navigate digital platforms, the doctor who cannot interpret AI-assisted diagnostics, the civil servant who cannot make evidence-based decisions, these professionals will struggle in the 21st-century workplace,” he warned.

He also lamented the tendency of Nigerian universities to mirror foreign institutions while neglecting local realities, stressing that rapid global shifts, such as climate change, economic disruption, and mass youth migration make institutional renewal urgent.

“The world will not wait for us. We must evolve, not by abandoning our core values, but by expanding them. We must become glocal universities rooted in our context yet engaged with global conversations,” he said.

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole, urged the alumni association to create platforms for tracking graduates and coordinating contributions from various alumni groups. He emphasised the need for deeper engagement between alumni and the university.

“As critical stakeholders, alumni must serve as brand ambassadors, mentors, and sources of financial, intellectual, and moral support,” the VC said.

He encouraged the association to understand the university’s strategic plans and build partnerships with telcos, research institutions, industries, security agencies, and both local and international bodies to support the institution’s growth.