Ex-Kwara Gov, Ahmed Arraigned, Admitted To Bail

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned the former governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, before a Federal High Court, sitting in Ilorin on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The EFCC is investigating the former governor and his commissioner for finance, Mr Demola Banu (2nd defendant) over offences bordering on money laundering allegedly committed during his tenure between 2015 and 2019.

The Ilorin Zonal command of the anti-graft agency had on Monday, February 19, invited the former governor in continuation of its ongoing investigation where he was detained and brought to court on Friday morning.

The 2nd defendant was however absent from court and was neither represented by any counsel.

Counsel to EFCC Rotimi Jacobs had told the court that the second defendant “jumped administrative bail”, asking the court to issue a summon or warrant of arrest or both on the defendant.

He said the 2nd defendant on getting wind of the arrest of the Ist defendant jumped the administrative bail earlier granted him and travelled to the United Kingdom, adding that the surety to the second defendant had also “cut off his line” and could no longer be reached.

On the first defendant, the EFCC asked the court to accept the 12-count charges against him and allow such to be read to him to take his plea.

The 1st defendant however pleaded not guilty to all the 12 charges levelled against him when they were read to him.

Counsel to the 1st defendant, Kehinde Eleja, moved an oral application asking the court to grant the former governor bail.

His oral applications were however objected to by the EFCC counsel on the grounds that such applications should have been made formal and left at the discretion of the court.

He also argued that the 1st defendant being a former “governor might interfere with the investigation because according to him, “many of the witnesses that would be called to testify against him worked under him as subordinates”.

Jacobs also argued that the first defendant like the second defendant (Banu) now at large could “evade his trial” and also jeopardise the investigation.

Replying to the argument of the EFCC counsel, Eleja argued that “denying the first defendant bail would be tantamount to subjecting him to pre-trial punishments, adding that he is presumed innocent until otherwise proved by the court.

He also asked the court to consider the fact that the former governor honoured EFCC’s invitation on 19 February in continuation of an ongoing investigation by the anti-graft agency where he had been held since Monday.

He said contrary to the submission of the EFCC, counsel investigation into the matter had been concluded following which the 1st defendant was arraigned in court on Friday.

In his ruling, Justice, Evelyn Ayandike, granted the application of the EFCC counsel and ordered the arrest of the second defendant.

On the submission for bail and counter submissions made by the prosecution and the defendant’s counsel, the judge granted bail to the 1st defendant on the following conditions.

“The defendant was granted bail in the sum of N50 million and 2 sureties in like sum.

“The sureties must submit three passport photographs each including the defendant. One of the sureties must be owners of landed property within Ilorin.

“The original title documents the land must be submitted to the court registry. Both sureties must swear to an affidavit before the court and must show evidence of payment of electricity bills in the last three months to show that they are residents of Ilorin.

“The N50 million must be paid into the court litigation account in liquidity.

“The 1st defendant must deposit his international passport with the court, if the passport is in the EFCC, custody the EFCC should surrender it to the court.

“If the 1st defendant has reason to travel abroad, he shall apply formally to the court. If he is travelling for a medical trip, he must state the reasons for travelling and why his medical condition cannot be treated in the country.

“The defendant shall remain in EFCC custody pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions. The case was adjourned to April 29 and 30th for trial.