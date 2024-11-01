Ex-Kwara Deputy Speaker, Ayeni Dies In Auto Accident

Share

The former Deputy Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Christopher Tunji Ayeni, better known as “CT Ayeni,” has tragically passed away on Thursday, October 31, following a fatal road accident near Igbaja Junction in Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area.

Ayeni, who served as Deputy Speaker in the fourth Legislative Assembly, reportedly met his untimely death at approximately 10:00 a.m. due to over speeding and lack of concentration.

The Public Relations Officer for the state’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Command, Basambo Olayinka, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the FRSC Sector Commander, the accident involved five people.

He added that while all occupants sustained various injuries, Ayeni succumbed to his injuries at a cottage hospital in Ajase-Ipo.

Olayinka revealed that items recovered from the accident scene include two Android phones, now held by the FRSC, and two balgs in the custody of the Nigeria Police at the Ajase-Ipo Division.

Ayeni, a well-regarded civil engineer turned politician, had an illustrious career in his time.

He was a Commissioner for Agriculture, Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture, Deputy Chief of Staff, Secretary of the APC, and Chairman of the Governing Council at the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa.

Also, he was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara and previously contested for a House of Representatives seat in 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before switching to the APC.

In response to Ayeni’s passing, APC Kwara State Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, described the news as a “great loss” to Kwara State.

The Chairman cited Ayeni’s “forthrightness” and dedication, particularly in his roles as a political leader and community stalwart in the recent local government elections.

Fagbemi offered heartfelt condolences to Ayeni’s family, the Isapa community, and the APC family, praying for comfort for his loved ones and peaceful repose for Ayeni’s soul.

Chairman of Ekiti Local Government Area, Hon. Awelewa Olawale, also paid tribute to Ayeni, acknowledging his steadfast dedication as Director of Campaigns and Mobilisation for the recent council elections.

He described Ayeni as a “core progressive” and dependable leader.

Hon. Christopher Ayeni, who held the title Akogun of Isapa Land in Ekiti Local Government Area, leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication.

