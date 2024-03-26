Ex-Kwara Commissioner Denies N411m Fraud Allegation

…Faults EFCC over arrest warrant

A former Commissioner of Finance in Kwara State, Mr Ademola Banu, has denied being guilty in the N411m fraud allegation made against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He also said that he had no authority over the funds of the Kwara State Government as a Commissioner of Finance and that he was subject to the directives/approvals of the first defendant, who is the immediate past Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The ex-commissioner also denied EFCC’s claim that he jumped bail and also faulted the anti-graft agency for declaring him wanted, saying the declaration was unwarranted, unlawful and devoid of due process.

He also said that on 26th January 2021, the Nigerian Immigration Service had written that he had been cleared by the EFCC while referencing the complainant/respondent’s letter tagged “ref: CR:3000/EFCC/ILR/BF/Vol 1/055 dated 13th January 2021.

These were contained in his affidavit before the court, a copy of which was obtained by New Telegraph on Tuesday. The affidavit was sworn on his behalf by Aisha Mahmud in the suit with charge no: FHC/Il/18C/2024 between the Federal Republic of Nigeria (complainant/respondent/) and Abdulfatah Ahmed and Ademola Banu (second defendant).

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC had arraigned Ahmed, on a 12-count charge bordering on alleged mismanagement of public funds of N10 billion, before Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The anti-graft agency joined Banu and alleged that while being the Commissioner of Finance of the state, between January and December 2018 in Ilorin, he had conspired with Ahmed to convert N411,000,000.00 property of Kwara State Government meant for the provision of security in the State.

EFCC’s lead counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, had informed the court that Banu jumped an administrative bail granted him by the EFCC and efforts to arrest him had proved abortive. He had also submitted that an intelligence report had revealed that Ademola Banu absconded to the United Kingdom after getting information that Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed had been invited and detained.

He urged the court to rely on Section 83 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to issue a summons against his surety, Salami Bashiru Ola and/or a warrant of arrest against the second defendant (Banu).

Justice Anyadike in a ruling issued a bench warrant against Banu.

Banu in his affidavit maintained that he did not abscond in the United Kingdom as EFCC told the court. According to him, he only travelled to the United States of America on the 21st of December 2023 to see his family and follow up on a medical procedure and he returned to Nigeria on the 6th of February 2024. He added that since that time, all his telephone lines were open and he did not receive any invitation from the EFCC.

He also asserted that the issue of jumping bail did not arise because there was no new investigation and invitation by the EFCC after he was declared an acquitted defendant on 18th November 2020, by the court in the previous suit with case No. FHC/IL/24C/2019.

The ex-commissioner also said the previous charges preferred against him, Travel Messenger, and one Mr Adeyemi in Suit Number FH/IL/24C/2019, which were withdrawn by EFCC leading to his acquittal by the court are similar to the current/extant charges contained in the case No: FHC/IL/18/2024 against Ahmed and himself.

According to him, he was never admitted to any administrative bail by EFCC since his discharge in Charge No: FHC/IL/24C/2019 and there is no record with the complainant that anyone ever stood as surety for him before EFCC between the period of 18 November 2020 till date.

In the counter-affidavit, the EFCC claimed that the previous charges in the suit with case Number FHC/IL/24C/2019 were withdrawn as a result of its inability to join Ahmed as a co-defendant because, according to it, Ahmed then enjoyed immunity from prosecution.

But Banu in the affidavit filed to respond to the lines of arguments presented by the EFCC, submitted that the excuses given by the EFCC for withdrawing the previous charges were a misrepresentation of facts because Ahmed had left office and no longer enjoyed immunity from prosecution as of the time the first charges in case Number FHC/IL/24C/2019 were filed on the 19th of October, 2019.

He noted that Ahmed left office on the 29th of May 2019.

He also recalled that after the review, the immediate past management team of the EFCC had, according to investigations, discovered that the previous charges contained in Case No. FHC/IL/24C/3019 were baseless without any merit and had consequently granted the request made through the petition and directed that the charges in the suit with Case No. FHC/IL/24C/ 2019 be withdrawn from court; and that the lien on the bank account of Travel Messenger Ltd alleged to have warehoused the alleged laundered funds should be lifted and that the beneficiary should be allowed to utilize the fund.

Banu, filed an application/motion asking the court to vacate the bench warrant for his arrest arguing that the facts presented to the court by the EFCC were untrue and misleading.

The date for the hearing of the motion to vacate the bench warrant has not been fixed while the substantive case was adjourned until the 29th and 30th of April 2024.