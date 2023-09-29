Ex-Kwara Commissioner Denies EFCC Invitation, Detention

…Says unscrupulous people behind rumour

Former Commissioner for Works and Transport in Kwara State, Hon. Rotimi Illiyasu, has debunked news reports making rounds on social media that he was invited, grilled and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ex-commissioner who spoke on Friday in Ilorin, the state capital, while addressing members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at their secretariat, said: “I have never received any invitation from the EFCC, not to talk of being detained as reported by one faceless online platform.

“I thank God for the state and the Governor I served, the Governor is very prudent and diligent in awarding contracts.

“It’s all political, and it seems some people feel threatened by my popularity in my local government and senatorial district by extension and are therefore trying to look for a way to tarnish my good image.

“But, to me, It should not be all about pulling one down. Before now, I’ve resolved within myself that I’ll not be a disappointment to my people, especially my generation as a youth.

“All I want to do is to help my people in Moro local government as one of the greatest beneficiaries of this administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the last four years, I only want to give back to my people.”

Speaking on the quality of Tanke flying over the bridge, which started during his tenure, the former commissioner said: “The quality is superb, verified and certified by all the appropriate professional bodies like Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

“The surface in some parts of the bridge may look rough, but no sincere person can doubt the quality of the work judging by the quality of materials used.”

Engr. Rotimi also advised whoever wants to buy land, and build a house to always ensure that they buy it in the upstream area, saying this would prevent them from being submerged by water whenever it rains.

Going by the modern standard of some of the road projects in the state, Rotimi said the height of any road and drainage must be raised so as not to affect houses, particularly old houses, beside newly constructed roads.

Speaking about a road, he said the people were facing challenges of water entering their houses, but added that the government was doing everything possible to avert it.

“But our people must also learn from this and try as much as possible to make the foundation of their future building up because quality road projects must be met by the state to access international donors,” he said.