July 15, 2025
Ex-Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello Arrives In Daura For Buhari’s Burial

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has arrived in Daura, Katsina State, to attend the burial of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday in a London hospital at the age of 82.

Bello’s arrival comes just hours after the late president’s remains were flown from the United Kingdom aboard a Nigerian Air Force aircraft. The body landed at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina and is being transported to Daura for burial.

President Buhari will be laid to rest later today at his private residence in Daura with full state honors, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The presence of key political figures like Yahaya Bello reflects the national significance of Buhari’s passing.

The former president, who served from 2015 to 2023, is remembered for his leadership and influence on Nigeria’s political landscape, as well as his strong international partnerships, particularly with nations like Saudi Arabia.

