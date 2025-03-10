Share

A former Deputy Governor of Kogi State and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Patrick Adaba, is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that a close family source who confirmed his death revealed that the former deputy governor who took office in 1999 to 2003 succumbed to a prolonged illness.

Born in 1946, Adaba pursued his education at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science, along with a combined graduate certificate in education.

Throughout his career, he held several key positions, including serving as Secretary to the State Government during Prince Abubakar Audu’s first tenure as governor of Kogi State. In 2003, he was elected Deputy Governor alongside Prince Abubakar Audu, marking their return to Lugard House.

His passing marks the end of an era in Kogi State’s political history.

