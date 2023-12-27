Ex-Kenya Ruling Party Call For Ruto’s Impeachment

The President of Kenya, William Ruto is set to be impeached by the faction of the former ruling Jubilee party who believe he is unsuitable to hold office.

Jeremiah Kioni, a member of parliament for Ndaragwa, said President Ruto need to be removed from office due to his mental incapacity to govern the people of Kenya.

The MP said that those in charge of this impeachment procedure should take action quickly and that institutions should make an effort to assess and check on the president’s mental capability to lead the country.

Meanwhile, Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has slammed the Jubilee party leaders and called on the former ruling party to respect and pray for the current administration assuring that it will transform Kenya into an economic giant.