New Telegraph

December 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Ex-Kenya Ruling Party…

Ex-Kenya Ruling Party Call For Ruto’s Impeachment

The President of Kenya, William Ruto is set to be impeached by the faction of the former ruling Jubilee party who believe he is unsuitable to hold office.

Jeremiah Kioni, a member of parliament for Ndaragwa, said President Ruto need to be removed from office due to his mental incapacity to govern the people of Kenya.

READ ALSO:

The MP said that those in charge of this impeachment procedure should take action quickly and that institutions should make an effort to assess and check on the president’s mental capability to lead the country.

Meanwhile, Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has slammed the Jubilee party leaders and called on the former ruling party to respect and pray for the current administration assuring that it will transform Kenya into an economic giant.

Tags:

Read Previous

Alibaba To Face Lawsuit Over Counterfeit Squishmallows
Read Next

Your Roles In Securing Yorubaland Cannot Be Forgotten, Oluwo Mourns Akeredolu