Ex-Kaduna PDP Deputy Gov Resigns, Joins ADC

The 2024 Deputy Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, John Ayuba, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The State’s Former Commissioner of Finance confirmed his resignation in a telephone interview with Punch newspaper.

His defection letter was addressed to the PDP chairman of Unguwan Gaiya Ward in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to convey my difficult decision to resign my membership of our erstwhile great party,” part of the letter read

He chalked his reasons for defection to a lack of direction of the party at the national level and mismanagement of the party’s future by some national leaders.

He also accused members of the party of engaging in anti-party activities

READ ALSO

“I have, over the years, watched with great concern the mismanagement of the future of our party at the national level by those who, I fear to say, do not mean well for its future.

“These events culminated in brazen acts of anti-party activities against our presidential candidate in the 2023 general election by highly placed party members.”

He stressed that his defection came conversations with political associates and supporters, who noted that remaining in the PDP was no longer an option for him.

However, the ex-member expressed his gratitude to the party for granting him a platform to contest as the party’s deputy governorship candidate in 2023