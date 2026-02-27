Ex-Kaduna Gov Asks Court To Stop ICPC, EFCC, DSS From Blocking His Assets

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir ElRufai yesterday prayed the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order restraining the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and others from taking any step to freeze his bank accounts or seize his property.

El-Rufai, in a fresh suit filed by his lawyer, Oluwole Iyamu, SAN, urged the court for an order of interim injunction directing the respondents to maintain the status quo ante pending the hearing and determination of the application and the substantive originating mation.

The former governor said the order was necessary to prevent a fait accompli as recognised in previous cases. Besides the ICPC, which is named as 1st respondent, others joined in the suit are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC, Department of State Services (DSS) and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as 2nd to 4th respondents respectively