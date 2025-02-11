Ex-Israeli Minister Calls For Return To War After Hamas Postpone Hostage Release

Share

The former Minister of National Security in Israel, Itamar Ben Gvir, has urged his country to resume its campaign against Hamas in Gaza and destroy the terror group.

Gvir made this call on Monday via his X handle after Hamas’ latest decision to postpone the hostage-prisoner exchange scheduled for this Saturday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, had ordered the army to remain on ‘highest alert’ in Gaza and to defend Israeli towns after Hamas’ decision to postpone the release of Israeli hostages.

Katz also described Hamas’ decision as a complete breach of the ceasefire agreement and the hostage release deal.

Recall that Israel has recovered 16 of the 33 hostages scheduled for release, including the five Thai hostages who were released without prior arrangements.

In return, Israel has also released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences for attacks that resulted in Israeli fatalities.

Gvir urged Israel to carry out “a massive assault on Gaza, from the air and land, alongside a complete stop to humanitarian aid to the Strip.

“The response to Hamas’s statement must be one in reality: a massive fire attack on Gaza, from the air and land, alongside a complete halt of humanitarian aid to the Strip, including electricity, fuel, and water, and including bombing the aid packages that have already been brought in and are in Hamas’s hands in Gaza.

“We must return to war and destroy!”

