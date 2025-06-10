Ex-ISOPADEC’s Boss Outlines Governance Roadmap For Imo

Share

Former Managing Director, Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Charles Orie, has pledged to deliver good governance if elected Governor of Imo State in the 2027 election.

Orie made this commitment during a virtual engagement with the Imo State Progressives for Change (ISPC), a diaspora network active across 25 countries.

He described ISPC as a global movement dedicated to championing equitable and effective leadership in Imo State. Central to Orie’s governance credentials is his record during his tenure as ISOPADEC MD/CEO.

He oversaw significant infrastructure projects, primarily focused on healthcare in oil-producing regions.

These included the construction of three ultra-modern hospitals: a general hospital in Umuokanne (Ohaji-Egbema), the 42-bed Senator Arthur Nzeribe Memorial General Hospital in Oguta, and the 20-bed Michael Uzodimma Memorial General Hospital in Omuma (Oru East).

These facilities, built in partnership with the Imo State Government and local churches, were equipped with modern facilities and aimed to address critical healthcare access deficits.

Share