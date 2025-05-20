Ex-IPMAN Operations Controller Lauds FG Over CNG Initiative

Share

A former Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, has lauded the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu for the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative and other policy implementations.

He acknowledged the President’s appointment of a Minister of State for Petroleum Resources {Gas} and the establishment of the Presidential Initiative on CNG (Pi-CNG), chaired by Mr Zacch Adelabu Adedeji, who also serves as Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

He, however, pointed out that despite plans to deploy 200,000 new CNG-powered buses and tricycles nationwide, the infrastructure required to support this transition—such as conversion centers and CNG refueling stations—remain grossly insufficient.

The current national budget allocation for the initiative, he said, failed to match the pace at which Nigerians are converting their vehicles to CNG, even amid high conversion costs.

He emphasised the need for broader consultation and education involving stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, stressing that the Pi-CNG Committee should not assume a monopoly of knowledge.

Osatuyi drew attention to long queues at the limited number of CNG stations, likening the current situation to past fuel scarcity episodes. He said: “Vehicles often spend hours—and trucks, days—at CNG filling stations due to inadequate service capacity.

“Specific areas like ZubaKubwa Road, Abuja Airport Road, the Mountain of Fire area of Ibafon on the Ibadan Expressway, and the Ibadan Tollgate are just a few examples where users experience long wait times.”

According to him, the alleged poor and uncoordinated implementation of the CNG initiative has turned it into a national embarrassment, despite its noble intent.

Osatuyi, who is a longtime advocate for fuel deregulation and alternative energy, urged the government to study and replicate successful global models to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to CNG.

He called on President Tinubu, in his capacity as Minister of Petroleum Resources, to intervene directly. He proposed a cost-effective solution: allow existing IPMAN filling stations across the country to accommodate both CNG and traditional fuels such as petrol and diesel.

This, he argued, would eliminate the need for building entirely new CNG-dedicated stations and position Nigeria alongside leading countries in CNG adoption like China, Iran, India, and Pakistan.

