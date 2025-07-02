Ex-IPC Chief Flays Presidency’s Funding Of INEC’s HQ Building

Former Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Engineer Yabagi Sani, has accused the presidency of undermining the independence of Nigeria’s electoral commission by funding and constructing the new headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television to mark his 68th birthday, Sani described the development as a constitutional breach that compromises the autonomy of a body meant to operate without executive interference.

“Why is the President building INEC headquarters? It’s a constitutional breach,” Sani declared. “INEC is meant to be independent, yet it’s being controlled financially and operationally by the executive.”

Sani argued that the presidency’s involvement in such a fundamental matter not only undermines the credibility of future elections but also raises concerns about deeper state capture of democratic institutions.