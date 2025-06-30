Ex-Int’l Football Player, 4 Others Arrested Over 22.6kg Cocaine, Meth Seized At Lagos Airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an ex-international football player Segun George Hunkarin along with his businessman partner Ntoruka Emmanuel Chinedu over attempt to smuggle a consignment of cocaine into Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport,(MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

Chinedu who is a frequent flyer known for conveying clothes from Turkey to Nigeria and foodstuffs from Nigeria to Turkey, was the first to be arrested upon his arrival at the Lagos airport on Tuesday 24th June 2025.

A search of his carry-on bag revealed 37 wraps of cocaine weighing 800grams were concealed therein. Investigation showed that the suspect was coming from Turkey on Ethiopian Airlines flight but transited through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he collected the luggage from another person before heading to Nigeria.

Further checks revealed that an accomplice who turned out to be the former professional footballer, Segun Hunkarin, was waiting for Chinedu at the airport carpark to collect the consignment from him.

Hunkarin who had stayed years in Brazil playing for football clubs was promptly tracked and arrested at the carpark. In his statement, Hunkarin claimed that while playing professional football in the South American country, he had only trafficked drugs twice from Brazil to Ethiopia but has never brought any to Nigeria.

Another Europe based businessman Amen Okoro Godstime was on Friday 27th June arrested by NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport while attempting to traffic 5,000 pills of tramadol 225mg packaged as known malaria drugs such as Lonart, Amatem and Aluktem to Spain.

He was intercepted at the departure hall of terminal 2 of the airport during the outward clearance of passengers on Royal Air Maroc flight to Spain through Casablanca.