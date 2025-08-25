Ex-Internationals Should Take Responsibility For Post-Retirement Woes, Enefiok Replies Eguavoen

Olympic gold medallist, Enefiok Udo-Ubong, has said that former Nigerian athletes should take personal responsibility for their post-retirement struggles instead of blaming the government or the country.

Udo-Ubong was reacting to recent comments made by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen, following the death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai. Speaking during Rufai’s service of songs, Eguavoen had expressed disappointment at the way Nigeria treats its ex-internationals.

He said the late goalkeeper, popularly known as “Dodo Mayana,” deserved better from both the government and football authorities. “I don’t think we’ve done enough,” Eguavoen said. “Peter Rufai is too big a name for the government and those in charge not to take responsibility for his burial.

He’s a legend who deserves to be immortalised.” But Udo-Ubong, a member of Nigeria’s 4x400m gold-winning team at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, disagreed with the tone and direction of Eguavoen’s remarks. He said comparing sportsmen to soldiers is inappropriate, noting that while athletes may enjoy fame and comfort, soldiers risk their lives to protect the country.

“It is insulting to compare playing in the Super Eagles or any sport with being a soldier,” Udo-Ubong said. “One lives a life of luxury and privilege, the other gives up those privileges so that others can live in peace and safety.” According to him, while athletes contribute to national pride and deserve respect, the country does not owe them special favours or lifelong rewards.