Ex-internationals Insist On Indigenous Coach For Eagles

Two former junior internationals, Deji Joel and Ayodeji Brown, have called on the Nigeria Football Federation and the Ministry of Sports Development to appoint an indigenous coach for the country’s national team, Super Eagles, as against the clamour for a foreign handler. Speaking with our correspondent, Joel, who was part of the Golden Eaglets team that lost to Switzerland in the final of the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Nigeria said there is a need to allow the homegrown coaches to excel.

“I think we need to give our coaches more chances because if you notice the last time Stephen Keshi won the Nations Cup and we have won it again since then,” he said. “We have only been to the finals now so that tells you if we can give our legends chances I think we can still do better. I prefer us to go for our coaches here in Nigeria.” On his part, Brown said apart from allowing the coaches to handle the Super Eagles, there is also a need to expose them to modern-day training.

According to the former Rangers of Enugu star, some so many indigenous coaches can do better than those coming from abroad. He added: “The last time we won the AFCON, it was a local coach and the tactician that won for Cote d’Ivoire at the last edition of the tournament was also indigenous but in this country, we believe in white skin. We don’t respect ourselves. “There are a lot of good coaches in Nigeria that can do better than anyone you can bring from abroad. All you need is to give them a platform and after that give them an atmosphere where they can work not that you will impose decisions on them.”