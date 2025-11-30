Ex-inec Chair, 2 G-5 Govs, Fani-kayode, Omokri Among 32 Ambassador-designates

President Bola Tinubu has nominated two members of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wikeled G-5 governors-former governors of Enugu and Abia states, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu as Ambassadorial nominees.

The G5, a splinter group of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in 2023, worked against the candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and have been an opposition force within the party since then. They were among the 32 names made public yesterday by the presidency.

On the list also were ex-Aviation Minister, Chief Femi FaniKayode; former Chairman of the of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmud Yakubu; former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri and others.

The President, according to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, sent the names of 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, days after he sent the first batch of three.

He said that in two separate letters to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu asked the Senate to consider and confirm expeditiously 15 nominees as career ambassadors and 17 nominees as noncareer ambassadors.

There are four women on the career ambassadors’ list and six women on the noncareer ambassadors’ list. Among the non-career ambassador designates are Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu from Abia; a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri (Delta); Yakubu; former Ekiti first lady, Erelu Angela Adebayo and Ugwuanyi.

Others are Tasiu Musa Maigari, the former speaker of the Katsina House of Assembly; Yakubu N. Gambo, a former Commissioner in Plateau State and former deputy executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Professor Nora Ladi Daduut, a former Senator from Plateau; Otunba Femi Pedro, a former deputy governor of Lagos State; Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister from Osun State and Barrister Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu from Anambra State are on the nomination list.

“Also on the list are former First Lady of Oyo, Fatima Florence Ajimobi; former Lagos Commissioner, Lola Akande; former Adamawa Senator, Grace Bent; former Governor of Abia, Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu; Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, businessman, lawyer and Senator from Ondo State, and the former ambassador of Nigeria to the Holy See, Ambassador Paul Oga Adikwu from Benue State.

The statement said: “Among the nominees for career ambassador and high commissioner-designates are: Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu (Abia), Yakubu Nyaku Danladi (Taraba), Miamuna Ibrahim Besto (Adamawa), Musa Musa Abubakar (Kebbi), Syndoph Paebi Endoni (Bayelsa), Chima Geoffrey Lioma David (Ebonyi) and Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim (Ogun).

Other nominees are Abimbola Samuel Reuben (Ondo), Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah(Edo), Hamza Mohammed Salau (Niger), Ambassador Shehu Barde (Katsina), Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), Ambassador Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna), Ambassador Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari (Kwara) and Ambassador Wahab Adekola Akande (Osun).

“The new nominees are expected to be posted to countries with which Nigeria maintains excellent and strategic bilateral relations, such as China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, Kenya, and to Permanent Missions such as the United Nations, UNESCO, and the African Union.

“All the nominees will know their diplomatic assignments after their confirmation by the Senate.” Last week, the President sent three ambassadorial nominees for screening and confirmation.

The nominees were Ambassador Ayodele Oke (Oyo), Ambassador Amin Mohammed Dalhatu (Jigawa), and Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are (Ogun). All three are in the pot for posting to the UK, USA, or France after their confirmation. The President said more nominees for ambassadorial positions would be announced soon.