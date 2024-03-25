Ex-Imo Deputy Gov Hails Ihedioha @59

Former Imo State Deputy Governor Gerald Irona has said ex-House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha remains a shining example of true leadership. In a message to mark Ihedioha 59th birthday, Irona described him as a pillar of hope for Imo State.

He said: “Ogbuagu, your leadership has been a beacon of hope and progress, inspiring countless individuals across Imo State and beyond. “Your unwavering dedication to public service and vision for a better, more prosperous society continue to resonate with us all. “On this special occasion, we celebrate not only your remarkable achievements, but also the values you uphold – integrity, compassion, and inclusivity.

“Your lifestyle serves as a shining example for us all to emulate. “I remember the moments of collaboration and shared commitment to the people of Imo State during our tenure together. “I acknowledge your tireless efforts in advancing the welfare of the citizens and fostering development across Imo State.”