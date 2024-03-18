Ex-immigration Comptroller Urges Officers to Always Tolerate Subordinates

A former Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), at the Seme Command Area, Tanko Audu, has charged officers of the service to always tolerate their subordinates in office. Audu who advised officers during a ceremony organised by the command to mark his retirement from service in Seme, said: “Try as much as possible to tolerate your subordinates, advise them where it is appropriate.

“Where they err, give them minimum sanction, if a junior officer does what is not right, don’t involve full wrath of the law on him. If you do this, you have destroyed him and his family.” Speaking on his 35 years in the service of NIS, Audu said it was a tedious journey, full of ups and downs.

“It has not been easy, but with God on my side, I have surmounted all the pressures. “You have the good experiences and the bad ones, but the important thing is perseverance. Do your best and let your best speak for you. Don’t depend so much on human beings,” he said. The Comptroller of NIS, Seme Area Command, and the Chairman of the Joint Border Post Team, Mr Timi Bomodi, described Audu as a thorough professional.