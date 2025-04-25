Ex-Immigration Chief To Tinubu: Engage Ex-Servicemen In Insurgency Fight

Share

Former ComptrollerGeneral of the Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammed Babandede yesterday advised the Federal Government to deploy retired military officers in the battle against banditry and Boko Haram.

Speaking at the 21st anniversary of the Peace Building Development Consult in Abuja, Babandede highlighted the waste of trained personnel who are forced into early retirement and left idle despite their vast experience.

He called for the creation of security think-tanks to harness their expertise. “The government spends heavily training officers, yet many are retired at 50 or 55 and left doing nothing. These are high-level assets. We must use them,” he said.

He also lamented the trend where seasoned officers exit the force prematurely due to the appointment of junior officers as service chiefs. “They leave and are never reengaged, despite their value,” Babandede said.

On national unity, he cautioned politicians against stoking division along religious and ethnic lines. He recalled a time when Nigerians coexisted peacefully, irrespective of tribe or faith.

He said: “Politicians exploit religion and ethnicity to gain power and maintain influence.”

