Ex-IGP, Solomon Arase Laid To Rest In Benin

A former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, has been laid to rest in Benin City, Edo State Capital.

New Telegraph reports that Arase was buried after a private ceremony witnessed by family members and close associates after a funeral mass held at the St Paul Catholic Church. Benin

In his homily, Reverend Father Andrew Obiyan urged the congregation to work towards making heaven after death.

Obiyan said people would want to go everywhere on earth, but refused to go to the House of God, expressing disappointment at the attitude of some humans towards donating to the work of God.

According to him, “Our own life is in heaven. We must never be distracted. We now see old age creeping into our lives daily, powerfully. It crept in to remind us of immortality. We study so hard to receive so many titles. At death, those titles mean nothing to God. The only title that means so much is a grace of battle.

“We have the assurance that Arase will reap the fruit of baptism in the presence of the eternal King.

“Sometimes we go everywhere, but we dont want to go to the House of God except when we want to please people. We do not want to come to the House of God.

“Late Arase feared and loved God. Policing is a profession with risk. We see a soaring crime rate, yet many police officers are exemplary, hardworking.

“We give glory to God for Arase’s getting to the peak of his career. The lord does not take from you what he cannot give.”

Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, said the late Arase was of great service to the Nation.

“Moments like this are for us to know that one day we will lie down like this. We should be humble to serve our state and country to the best of our ability. All about him is great and a good testament. From his professionalism and service to the country, his relationship with the rest of society marked his humility and spread love everywhere he went.”

Dignitaries at the event were Governor Monday Okpebholo, represented by his Deputy, Dennis Idahosa; Oba Ewuare II, represented by Chief Oseni Elamah and Chief Uso Osaretin, the Usoh of Benin Kingdom; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; FRSC Zone 5 Commander, Stella Orakwe; Secretary to the Police Service Commission, Onyeabuchi Nnamani; IGP Kayode Egbetokun; Senator Neda Imasuen, amongst others.