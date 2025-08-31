Ex-IGP, Solomon Arase Dies At 69

The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, has reportedly passed away on Sunday, August 31 at the age of 69.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Arase’s son, Solomon Arase, noting that the former IGP died at Cedercrest Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

He described his father as a man who served the country with distinction, noting that after his retirement as the 18th Inspector-General of Police, he went on to serve as Chairman of the Police Service Commission and was also a member of the Body of Benchers.

“The Arase family of Benin-City, Edo State, hereby announces the passage of Solomon Ehigiator Arase, Former Inspector General of Police.

“He passed on at about 9 a.m. on Sunday, 31st August 2025, at the Cedercrest Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness. He was aged 69.

“The family seeks the understanding and prayers of friends, associates and well-wishers at this difficult moment, as they make necessary arrangements for his obsequies, which will be announced in due course,” the statement read.