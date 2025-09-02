Ex-IGP Ehindero Pays Tribute To Arase

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sunday Ehindero, has paid glowing tribute to one of his successors, Solomon Arase, who passed away recently in Abuja after a brief illness.

Arase, who served as the 18th indigenous IGP, was Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to Ehindero between 2005 and 2007 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He also held the position under IGPs Tafa Balogun and Mike Okiro.

Ehindero described Arase as a “detribalized Nigerian who served the police and the nation with dedication and loyalty.”

“Solomon was a unique PSO. Ordinarily, when a new IGP is appointed, he chooses his own PSO. But Solomon’s exceptional professionalism and loyalty made him retain the role across multiple administrations. He was my PSO from 2005 to 2007 when I was the IGP,” Ehindero said.

Paying further tribute, he praised Arase’s character, integrity, and contributions to policing in Nigeria:

“He towered above his contemporaries and was a humble, loyal officer both in and out of service. He was courageous, principled, fair-minded, and left a mark on policing reforms in Nigeria. His many publications on policing remain enduring legacies.”

Ehindero described the late Arase as a mentor to young officers, a kind leader, and a man committed to excellence, citing his establishment of the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation as proof of his generosity and commitment to society.

“Solomon was a remarkable officer from Owan West, Edo State, who through sheer determination rose to become the 18th indigenous IGP. To me, he was a vital, energetic officer who epitomized hard work, integrity, honesty, and benevolence,” he added.

The former IGP offered prayers for the repose of Arase’s soul and comfort for his family, saying the late police chief “fought the good fight and kept the faith.”