Ex-Guardian Editor-In-Chief, Debo Adesina, Loses Mum

Immediate past Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Togo and formerly Editor-in-Chief/Chief Operating Officer of The Guardian newspapers, Debo Adesina, has lost his mother, Deaconess Esther Taiwo Ejide Adesina.

She passed away on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, well into her 90s. Deaconess Adesina was a dutiful and faithful soldier of Christ, a loyal and devoted wife to her late husband; a loving and caring mother to her children, biological and adopted.

Mama was a pillar of support for her family, nuclear and extended. She was a selfless giver who embodied compassion in its truest form.

A gifted and self-taught intellectual with unparalleled love for education and a lover of God with an undiluted vision of eternity. A long-time deaconess of the Baptist Church, she has left a huge legacy of compassion, righteousness and hard work.

