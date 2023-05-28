Ex-govs Take Control After Long Military Dominance

A new power bloc has emerged in the Nigerian political sphere with the planned swearing in tomorrow of two former governors, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, as president and vice president respectively.

Their emergence is the first time since 1999, where no military influence was visible in who governs Nigeria. Tinubu’s assumption of office tomorrow marks the ends of the era of dominance of retired army generals on the nation’s driver’s seat, when President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure comes to an end also tomorrow.

That is even though the military leaders may still be pulling the levers of power at the background. But certainly, the influence of the retired Generals has waned and new power brokers have emerged from the former governors’ block. In all the elections, the retired Generals were directly involved except the election of Tinubu.

While former President Olusegun Obasanjo actively backed the candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Mr. Peter Obi, the other Generals, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Abdullahi Gusau and Theophilus Danjuma, kept their cards to their chests, even though many believed that they silently wanted Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to win.

Danjuma wanted Obi, according to sources. It is not be the first time former governors would ascend the nation’s topmost political offices, as two former governors, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, were first elected in 2007 to 2010. Yar’Adua was directly picked by Obasanjo.

So also was Jonathan, when Yar’Adua died. Jonathan later paired with Namadi Sambo, also another former governor, as Nigeria’s president and vice between in 2010 and 2015. But the present scenario may see another former governor as President of the 10th Senate.

Except Senator Osita Izunaso, aspirants to the nation’s third highest political office, the Senate presidency, are all former governors. In the race are former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio; and former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

There is even moves to pair Kalu and Yari, as Senate President and Deputy respectively, which might replicate the presidency scenario at the Senate level. Already, majority of the former governors are in the Senate. At party leadership level, former governors are still calling the shots.

The current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is a former governor. His predecessor before the last one, Adams Oshiomhole, is a former governor.

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was at one time or the other, presided over by former governors – Okwesilieze Nwodo, Bamanga Tukur and Adamu Mu’Azu. Since the return of democracy in the country in 1999, state governors have been making attempts to control the nation’s political sphere, which has been dominated by retired military generals.

In 2003, the state governors attempted to foist Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, then serving vice president under Olusegun Obasanjo, on Nigerians as president to replace his principal, but for Obasanjo’s deft political moves, their plan would have come to pass.

The former president had to convince Atiku to run with him, and as a result, secured the governors’ support for his much needed second term in office. The boastful Atiku said this about this later: “I could have become Nigeria’s president in 2003 when virtually, all the state governors then, rallied support for me to contest which I declined. I am not desperate to be president as some Nigerians view it.”

The governors’ desire to control the nation’s political direction again came to fore during late President Yar’Adua’s hospitalisation in Saudi Arabia in 2009.

The governors’ intervention under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of the 36 state governors, played a role in the passage of Doctrine of Necessity by the National Assembly that saved the nation from potential constitutional logjam.

Some Nigerians have expressed fears that the takeover of the nation’s political leadership by former governors may spell doom to the anti-corruption war.

An anti-corruption crusader, who pleaded anonymity, said he won’t be surprised if corruption charges against some former governors by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were dropped.

“You can see the attack of the EFCC Chairman? The (outgoing) Zamfara State governor is alleging that he demanded bribe from him. “That is the beginning of the death of the EFCC, and it is a plan to smear the image of the commission. Hence, there is lack of confidence in the commission.

Nobody will take it seriously,” he said. There is an ongoing campaign by a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) against the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa for alleged disobedience to court orders.