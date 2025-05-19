Lagos: Daniel, Tambuwal To Co-Chair Constitutional Summit

Share

Former governors of Ogun and Sokoto States, Senators Gbenga Daniel and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, have been announced as co-chairpersons of an upcoming constitutional summit organised by The Patriots, a group of eminent Nigerian statesmen led by former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

The summit, being coordinated by the South West Patriot Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee, is a preparatory regional meeting aimed at articulating the Yoruba position ahead of the forthcoming National Political Summit on a New Constitution for Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, Chairman of the South West Committee, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, said the event is expected to attract a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, political leaders, academics, civil society actors, youth and women’s groups, as well as professionals from diverse sectors.

“The National Coordination Committee for the summit, comprising eminent Nigerians from across the country, is chaired by Senators Gbenga Daniel and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal,” Adejumo stated.

He noted that the South West pre-summit will serve as a critical forum for discussing key national issues such as restructuring, true federalism, devolution of powers, regional autonomy, security, representation and inclusion, as well as cultural and linguistic identity.

Other distinguished members of the summit planning committee include former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Minister of Information, Mr. Labaran Maku; former Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu; and former Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen.

National Chairman of the Patriot Strategy, Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee, Professor Anthony Kila, also confirmed the event, emphasising its significance.

“This meeting is a vital step in ensuring that the voice of the Yoruba people is united, clear, and influential at the national summit,” he said. “We are determined to contribute meaningfully to shaping a constitution that reflects equity, justice, and the aspirations of all Nigerians—a truly people-driven constitution.”

Kila added that the Lagos gathering is part of a series of regional consultations scheduled to take place across the country, all aimed at contributing to the development of a new constitutional framework reflective of Nigeria’s diversity and democratic aspirations.

