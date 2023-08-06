Ex-Gov Emmanuel Solicits Support, Prayers For Eno

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel has enjoined the faithful of All Nations Christian Ministry International, to accord his successor-in-office, Governor Umo Eno their unflinching support, continuous prayer and solidarity to enable him to succeed in the task of delivering good governance to the people of the State.

The former Governor gave the charge, on Sunday while worshipping in the church alongside his wife, Martha, at a service attended by the wife of the incumbent Governor, Pastor Patience Umo Eno.

He maintained that he chose to come on a day the incumbent Governor was not in attendance because he wanted to avoid the protocols of officialdom, and quietly have a communion with God; insisting that what the church owes their General Overseer, is prayer and support to its development efforts.

He commended the faithful for standing by the shepherd of the church, and their Senior Pastor, Governor Umo Eno throughout the electioneering period, and congratulated them for producing a Governor.

The former Governor also reminded them of the need to sustain the support, by ensuring they defend and protect the mandate given him to preside over affairs of the entire State.

“Today, I only came to worship. I just wanted to detach government protocol from our usual worship.

“And you people did not know that I saw what you people did not see. For today, I honestly want to thank the Church. Thank you for your support.

“I want to plead, if outsiders say anything bad about this government, it will not carry weight as it would carry if it comes from you. I would be unhappy with you”.

“God’s gift to man is man. Here we don’t know how to support our own, but I want to thank you for the support, and God answered your prayers. Whom God chooses he qualifies. We will come back for Thanksgiving”.

Dignitaries present during the church service include the wife of the Governor, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno, and some members of the State Executive Council.

Earlier in his exhortation, Pastor Ndaeyo Udomfuk, preaching on the theme; The hand of God, in a text drawn from Nehemiah 2:1-7 and Ezra 8:23, remarked that God’s presence in one’s affairs would always attract divine favour.

He maintained that when God’s creature enjoys such benevolence, he or she would always find favour before men.

The cleric who enjoined Christians to live a prayerful life, further posited that prayer attracts the hands of God and his presence, which would turn things around for those who diligently seek him.

The church service featured hymns, praise and worship, choral rendition and prayers.

The former Governor had over the weekend attended the burial of the late Mrs Vivian Paul Ekpo, wife of the House of Representatives member for Etinan Federal Constituency and read a funeral oration during the funeral of late friend and associate, Elder Samuel Bassey