Ex-gov Dismisses Alleged EFCC Discovery of $800M in His House

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has dismissed a report and allegations that the Economic and Financial Crime Commis- sion (EFCC) recovered a whooping $800 million from his house.

The former governor, who provided an evidence from the EFCC that the report was fake said, Abia State has never earned the said amount since creation. According to him, only mischievous people would believe such a report.

Ikpeazu governed Abia State for two terms (2015 -2023) and was defeated in the 2023 Senatorial election in Abia South Senatorial District. His party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also lost the state to the opposition Labour Patty (LP) in the governorship election.

Since May 29, 2023, the former governor has been accused of one misappro- priation or the other. Defending the recent report published by an online portal in Whatsapp chat, Ikpeazu said: “Only mischievous people will believe such fable. Abia has not earned such money since inception.”