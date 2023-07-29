Ex-Gov Attah Recommends Champion Products As Official State Beverage

…As Brand Unveils New Products.

Champion Breweries plc has taken a great leap in its efforts to assume leadership of the beverage market with the unveiling and launching of three new products which include Champion Larger beer with ginger extracts, Champ Malta with butter cookies flavour and Champ Malta with tiger nut in a ceremony attended by people from all walks of life.

Speaking at the ceremony held on Saturday at Bradford Hotel Uyo Akwa Ibom State, the special guest of honour and former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah extolled the managerial dexterity of the management of Champion Breweries which repositioned the company on the steady path of progress over the years.

According to Attah whose administration resuscitated the then-ailing brewery in early 2000 before its commercialization, “What brandy is to France, what whisky is to Scotland and what Guinness is to Dublin Ireland should be what Champion larger beer should be for Akwa Ibom state. Thus, Champion beer should take centre stage in every function in Akwa Ibom state.

“I also want to recommend champion breweries products to be the official drink in Akwa Ibom state. It is my favourite drink and I also wish to appeal to every agency of government that needs beverages for ceremonies to prioritise champion products”.

Earlier before the unveiling of the new products, the Chairman Board of Directors Champion Breweries plc Dr Elijah Akpan expressed happiness at the astronomical progress made by the management of the company over the years stressing that with the introduction of the new products, the champion brand will take over the beverage market.

He disclosed that the champion beer is already acknowledged worldwide when the beverage came as the second-best taste beer at an international event extending his sincere gratitude to the consumers and distributors across the country for their unparalleled support for the brand.

In his opening speech Dr Inalegwu Adoga, General Manager, champion breweries plc stated that with the launching of the three new products, they are set to redefine the dynamics of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Nigeria.

He further added, “At Champion Breweries Plc, we consistently strive for excellence and innovation in all our processes. We believe that great achievements are born out of relentless efforts and a vision to create something extraordinary.

“Today, we are proud to unveil these three new products, each carefully crafted to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of our cherished customers.

“As we celebrate this launch, it is important to acknowledge the tremendous effort put forth by our talented and dedicated employees. Their passion for excellence and unwavering commitment to quality has made these new products possible.

The General manager highlighted that their success would be incomplete without the support and trust of their loyal customers and stakeholders.

“Your continued trust in Champion Breweries has been the driving force behind our pursuit of greatness. It is your belief in us that inspires us to continue innovating and extending our frontiers”.

“In line with our commitment to corporate social responsibility, we recognize the importance of sustainability and environmental consciousness” he intoned.

He maintained that Champion Breweries Plc is committed to brewing a better future and the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world for all and the generations to come.

He emphasized that Champion Breweries Plc will continue to uphold its sterling values of passion for customers and consumers, courage to dream and pioneer, care for people and the planet and enjoyment of life.

“These are the values that have made us a symbol of excellence in the ever-dynamic market. We will remain steadfast in our drive for customer satisfaction, product innovation, and community development”.

On his own, the Manager of sales and marketing Mr Anthony Osuagwu explained that the introduction of the three new beverages was in response to the demands of customers and distributors who acknowledged that the company has done well over the years and needs expansion.

“For the first time in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, we have a champion larger beer with ginger, malts with tiger nuts and butter cookies. These are our winning brands and we don’t take your support for granted. Today as you demanded, we have brewed them for the market”.

In their goodwill message, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) led by its chairman for Akwa Ibom and Cross River states Mr Tunde Oyediran eulogise the management of the champion on the latest milestone describing them as a good team player.

The Royal fathers of the host communities of Ibesikpo Asutan council area and Aka offot village in Uyo, His Highness Obong Francis Ekpeyong and Eteidong Francis Morgan in their separate speeches expressed gratitude to Champion Breweries for being a good neighbour by carrying out its corporate social responsibilities to the citizens especially those from its host communities.

Expressing joy at the unveiling of the new products, the major distributors of the company who spoke at the event described their relationship with champion breweries plc as a win-win affair and thanked the company for expanding its market.

They promised to aggressively market the products to consumers while looking forward to a more rewarding partnership.

The event which was graced by captains of industries, heads of military and para-military outfits, top managers of banks, traditional rulers and royal fathers and the business community was spiced with performances from various musicians and cultural troops including many upcoming comedians.