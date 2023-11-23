Ex-Gov. Attah Makes Watbridge Hotels Hall Of Fame

…joins Udo Udoma, Obafemi Awolowo, Lee Kwan Yeong, Nelson Mandela, in top list of men of vision

Top hospitality outfit, Watbridge Hotels, Uyo, has as a mark of recognition for his services to humanity honoured the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah, by inducting the renowned architect into the hotel’s Hall of Fame.

The induction of Obong Attah into the hotel’s eminent list was part of the high points of a colloquium held to mark the 85th birthday of the former Governor, by the Uyo Book Club at the Nelson Mandela Hall, Watbridge Hotels, Uyo.

It is noteworthy that Watbridge Hotels has gained fame for its support for intellectualism and scholarship. The hotel boasts of a guest library, which runs 24 hours and is open to guests and the public.

Also, Uyo Book Club – organizers of the Attah Colloquium, has been holding its monthly reading at the William Shakespeare Hall of the Hall, free of charge, for close to five years now.

With the induction, Obong Victor Attah, Governor of Akwa Ibom State between 1999 – 2007, joins a top list including Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Lee Kwan Yeong, and Nelson Mandela, to be so honoured by the hotel. He is the 2nd Akwa Ibomite, after Justice Udoma, to be listed in the Hall of Fame.

It was an evening of tributes to Attah – a man who has been widely hailed for his visionary leadership of Akwa Ibom State. The ‘Eduek Ekpe Asutan Ekpe’, dressed in all white, with his signature Ibibio hat, beamed with smiles, as the eulogies poured in from across a rich strata.

Former Secretary to the Government of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem Chaired the occasion, while Prof. Linus Asuquo, Director-General, National Metallurgical Development Centre, Jos, delivered the keynote speech.

Among the eminent dignitaries who spoke at the event included the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South in the National Assembly and Patron of Uyo Book Club, Senator Ekong Sampson as well as a former Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof. Akpan Hogan Ekpo.

Others were the legendary journalist and former Editor-in-chief of NewsWatch, Ray Ekpu, founder of Uyo Book Club, Dr Udeme Nana, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof. Trenchard Ibia, among others. Speaker after speaker poured encomiums on the former Governor.

In his response, the celebrant, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah expressed his delight at such a glitzy event put together in his honour. He highlighted some of the projects and programmes he undertook as Governor, noting that they served as visionary foundations for the development of the State.

Highpoint of the evening was the presentation and induction of Obong Attah into Watbridge Hotels Hall of Fame. The induction was done by the General Manager of Watbridge Hotels, Uyo, Otunba Sunday Ajayi. A birthday cake in honour of the celebrant was also cut, followed by toasts and goodwill messages.