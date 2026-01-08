Ex-Gov Ahmed’s Trial: Mild Drama In Court Over Served Documents By EFCC Counsel

There was mild drama at the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Thursday during the continuation of hearing in the N5.78bn case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against former Kwara State Governor Abdulfath Ahmed and his former Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu.

Although both Ahmed and Banu were physically present in court, the proceedings were stalled midway following a disagreement between the defence counsel and the EFCC team over documents tendered as exhibits.

For several minutes, EFCC Counsel Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) and lead defence counsel Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN) argued about the improper arrangement of documents served to the defence and those tendered in court.

Jacobs had submitted the documents for admission as exhibits, but the defence insisted that the “bundle of documents” differed from what had been served on them and were neither properly arranged nor numbered to guide the court during proceedings.

Jacobs countered that the documents served to the defence and those in court were identical, and argued that it was not the EFCC’s responsibility to number the documents for the defence.

After reviewing the submissions and examining the documents, the Presiding Judge, Justice Mahmud Gafar, sided with the defence, ruling that the documents needed to be properly arranged. He then adjourned the case until February 16 to allow the EFCC legal team time to organize the documents appropriately.

Speaking to journalists after the adjournment, Ajibade said the request for proper arrangement was necessary because it concerned the “proof of evidence.”

“Criminal matters should not be ambushed. What was served on us was not properly highlighted,” he said.

EFCC Counsel Jacobs, while maintaining that it was not their duty to arrange the documents, said they acceded to the defence’s request in the interest of fairness.

“They said the documents were not paginated and not arranged in chronological order as we tendered them. It is not our duty to number the documents for them, but in the spirit of fairness, we conceded to their request,” he added.