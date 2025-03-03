Ex-Gov Accuses APC Of Alleged One-Party State

Share

Former governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tunji Odeyemi, has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of nursing a mission of turning Nigeria to a One-Party State at the expense of Democracy.

Odeyemi, who spoke on Monday, urged Nigerians to vehemently resist the attempt in the interest of the Nation, alleging that the APC is doing everything possible to weaken the opposition.

He stated this on Monday while speaking with newsmen on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

Odeyemi warned of the grievous consequences and the imminent threat, saying that such an anti-democratic agenda may collapse democracy.

According to him, one one-party state poses a serious threat to the advancement of democracy and the socio-political development of any nation.

He said: ” I think there is a deliberate agenda by the All Progressives Congress(APC) led government headed by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to turn Nigeria into one party state.

“To me, this is a dangerous trend, and it would not augur well for our fledgling democracy. No nation can prosper without a vibrant opposition. ”

Odeyem, I, however, declared that the opposition had not lived up to expectations in the discharge of its primary responsibility of holding the ruling party responsible and accountable to the people.

He, therefore, urged the opposition to brace up and occupy the political space by keeping the ruling party on its toes.

“Nigerians need a very strong, active, constructive opposition. Having this will constantly hold the party in power in check, reshape our democracy, and put it on the right track.

“It would be very hard for the citizens to enjoy good governance, infrastructural or human capital development in a one party state arrangement. The opposition needs to put its house in order,” he said.

Odeyemi, who served as governor of Ekiti State in acting capacity for 79 days, said the opposition needs to buckle up, get its acts together and assert itself as an alternative voice to safeguard Nigera’s democracy.

The former governor, however, said the PDP is being fully repackaged to halt the alleged APC evil agenda.

While thanking God Almighty for keeping him alive and healthy, Odeyemi promised to continue to dedicate his life to the service of God and humanity by doing all within his power to impact lives.

