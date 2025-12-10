Former Ghana manager Claude Le Roy has expressed concern over Ademola Lookman’s recent displays for the Nigerian national team, suggesting the forward has struggled to match the form he shows at club level.
Lookman has been a driving force for Atalanta across Serie A and European competition.
However, he has found it challenging to replicate his club form for the national team, yet he remains central to Nigeria’s hopes at the 2025 AFCON.
The 28-year-old forward last scored for the Super Eagles with a brace in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Benin Republic on September 7, 2024.
Le Roy Speaks On Lookman’s Form
In light of Lookman’s struggles with the Super Eagles, Le Roy has raised questions about the attacker’s current form.
“Lookman, when he comes back to the Nigeria national team, is not quite the same player anymore,” Le Roy commented during an interview with New Telegraph.
Nonetheless, the seasoned coach recognised that the Atalanta star is showing promising signs of revival.
“We get the impression that in the last few matches with his club, he is starting to get a little bit comfortable,” Le Roy observed. “We are starting to see him again in certain plays. He is finding life a little easier.”
Despite his criticism of Lookman, Le Roy still views Nigeria as a strong contender for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. “So yes, Nigeria remains one of the favourites for the AFCON after Morocco,” he stated.
A pivotal figure for his country, the former African Footballer of the Year has been included in coach Eric Chelle’s 54-man provisional squad for the tournament in Morocco.
As the competition draws near, Lookman will face pressure to convert his impressive club form into consistent, high-level performances for the Super Eagles.
