Lookman has been a driving force for Atalanta across Serie A and European competition.

However, he has found it challenging to replicate his club form for the national team, yet he remains central to Nigeria’s hopes at the 2025 AFCON.

The 28-year-old forward last scored for the Super Eagles with a brace in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Benin Republic on September 7, 2024.

Le Roy Speaks On Lookman’s Form

In light of Lookman’s struggles with the Super Eagles, Le Roy has raised questions about the attacker’s current form.

“Lookman, when he comes back to the Nigeria national team, is not quite the same player anymore,” Le Roy commented during an interview with New Telegraph.