Ex-German President, Horst Koehler Is Dead

A former President of Germany, Horst Koehler, who served as head of state from 2004 to 2010, is dead.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Koehler died on Saturday, February 1 at the age of 81 following a brief illness.

The German presidency noted in a statement made available to newsmen that “Koehler passed away early this morning in Berlin after a short, serious illness surrounded by his family.”

It would be recalled that Kohler resigned as Germany’s president in 2010 following controversy over remarks he made about Germany’s military engagements.

Prior to Koehler’s tenure as German president, he held several prominent international positions, including serving as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund from 2000 to 2004.

Horst Köhler was born on February 22, 1943, in Skierbieszów, which was then part of Nazi-occupied Poland.

His family was of German descent and later resettled in Leipzig, East Germany, before fleeing to West Germany in 1953.

Köhler grew up in Ludwigsburg, Baden-Württemberg. He studied economics and political science at the University of Tübingen, earning a doctorate in economics in 1977

