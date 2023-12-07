Ex-Gen. Sec Of NUPENG, Kokori Dies On 80th Birthday

Elder statesman and former General Secretary, of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, is dead.

He died after a protracted illness.

The Trade Union veteran gave up the ghost at precisely 1:30 am (today) Thursday, December 7, 2023, coincidentally on his birthday at exactly 80.

The passage of the octogenarian was made public at about 2:30 am by Chief Kokori’s personal assistant, Atawada Barry Oke.

He said the former labour leader’s health relapsed on Monday as he was unable to interact with people around him while he was placed on life support.

Kokori’s death came barely one month after he cried out from his hospital bed on Thursday, November 9, 2023, that he had been neglected and abandoned to die in spite of his huge contribution to the democratic growth of the country.