Ex-French President, Sarkozy, Released From Prison After 3 Weeks

Former French President, Nicolas Sarkozy, has been released from jail, three weeks into a five-year prison term for taking part in a criminal conspiracy. He will be subject to strict judicial supervision and barred from leaving France.

Sarkozy’s car was seen leaving La Santé prison in Paris just before 15:00 (14:00 GMT), less than an hour-and-a-half after a court agreed to his early release. Soon after, he was seen arriving at his home in western Paris.

On October 21, the former centre-right president, 70, was sentenced to five years for conspiring to fund his 2007 election campaign with money from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. His legal team immediately filed a request seeking his release, reports the BBC.

Christophe Ingrain, one of Sarkozy’s lawyers, hailed his client’s release as “a step forward” and said they would now be preparing for the appeal trial due to be held in March.

One of the conditions of Sarkozy’s release is that he does not contact any justice ministry employees. During his incarceration, he was visited by Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin.

The visit prompted 30 French lawyers to file a complaint against Darmanin, highlighting what they said was a conflict of interest as Darmanin was a former colleague and friend of Sarkozy’s.