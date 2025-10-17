New Telegraph

October 17, 2025
Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Ike Nwachukwu Insists On Review Of 1999 Constitution

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ike Nwachukwu yesterday insisted on the review of the 1999 Constitution to allow the federating units to develop at their own pace. The ex-military chief made the call during the launch of two books – “Leading in a Storm” and “Beneath the Surface” –written by the former Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Director-General Dakuku Peterside.

Nwachukwu said the 36 states are blessed with human and natural resources, which, if harnessed, would lead to development. The Major General said: “The country needs to come together to review the 1999 Constitution and give room for each state to manage its resources and realize its capacities.

“I wish to reiterate a call that I made often, a call for the people’s federal Constitution, because no amount of amendments to the Constitution will transform it into a truly federal negotiating document, which reflects the consent of Nigeria’s diverse nationalities.

“We must as a people sit together, negotiate our various interests and agree on a constitution that best serves our interests as a nation and brothers.”

