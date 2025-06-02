Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan, Bags Doctorate Degree

Share

Dame Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has counselled Nigerian women and youths on the benefit of continuous learning, stressing that no time is too late to achieve one’s academic dream.

The former first lady stated this at the 43rd Post Graduate Ceremony of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education where she bagged the Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology, Guidance And Counselling. Jonathan said further: “I feel that no age is too late to achieve your academic dreams, whether you are young or old.

If I can do it, you can also do it. I believe that even in retirement, you are not too old to go back to school because education provides the opportunity for one to always refresh his or her brain and learn new things.”

