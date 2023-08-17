Ex-First Lady, Dame Jonathan, Visits Mrs Tinubu, Pledges Support

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, yesterday paid a solidarity visit to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the State House. The former First Lady thanked Mrs Tinubu for how she had impacted the lives of Nigerian women so far.

According to a release by her spokeswoman, Bisola Kukoyi, Mrs Jonathan said it was imperative for her as a former president’s wife to also support and encourage Mrs. Tinubu on things that would move the nation forward.

Dame Jonathan commended women groups for their support for President Bola Tinubu and his wife and pleaded that they should maintain their support for the government in order to sustain the patriotic efforts so far taken by the government.

“You are one of the women that I looked forward to, because you can make Nigerian women proud, I am here to encourage and support you because we are one country and our country must move forward. “Twenty four hours, I am with you, call me anytime, any day, I will work with you for the country to move for- ward and to be better, because it is our country we have no other place to go.

“I use this opportunity to plead with the women of this country to support this government; she carried us along when she was a governor’s wife, now that she is a first lady, the sky is her limit.” Mrs Tinubu had earlier commended Dame Patience Jonathan for her support and advice.

“We thank God that she is here on a solidarity visit and for us to talk on how to move the nation forward. I appreciate her visit, her support and all the tips she is always giving,” the First Lady said.

Dame Patience Jonathan was the First Lady between 2010 and 2015 when her husband, Goodluck Jonathan, was the President Meanwhile, Senator Tinu- bu has charged all women, especially mothers, to see to the re-orientation of the youth in the nation to get them back on the path of good values and morals. Mrs Tinubu gave this charge yesterday while playing host to the National Executive of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) in her office at the State House.

The First Lady said as mothers, the Council and indeed all women must be deliberate about seeking the youth and get them out of the clutches of the negative aspects of social media. “The youth must realise who they are, their true identity as Nigerians and not the borrowed foreign culture.

I remember that growing up when there is a birthday party, we all as children will eat from the same tray and this enhanced our oneness then. “At that time, the whole village raised a child.” In her remarks, the National President of the NCWS, Hajia Adamu Lami Lau, promised to partner with the First Lady on the Renewed Hope Initiative pet project.