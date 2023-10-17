Ex- Finland President, Ahtisaari Dies At 86

Martti Ahtisaari, the former President of Finland is dead, New Telegraph reports.

Ahtisaari, a Nobel Peace Prize winner died on Tuesday at the age of 86 in Helsinki after battling with Alzheimer’s illness.

“We have received the news of President Martti Ahtisaari’s death with deep sadness,” stated Sauli Niinisto, the current president, in a statement made public on Monday.

Ahtisaari, who was President from 1994 to 2000, worked to resolve disputes all around the world, including those in Namibia, Kosovo, and Indonesia.

The former president’s remarkable career spanning more than 40 years culminated in him receiving international recognition and a Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his actions.

The reconciliation between the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) rebels and the Indonesian government in 2005 ended a three-decade battle that claimed the lives of about 15,000 people. The former UN diplomat was credited with orchestrating this settlement.

Ahtisaari was characterised by both parties as being stern during the negotiations yet kind and funny outside of them.

“I am incredibly patient.” He subsequently added, “I don’t get angry very often, but I can be tough. I think that understanding people is the key to my success.”

Even if his tireless efforts to reach a deal with Serbia before to Pristina’s unilateral declaration of independence in 2008 were unsuccessful, Ahtisaari nevertheless contributed to guiding Kosovo towards independence.

After battling Alzheimer’s illness for a while, he left the public eye in September 2021.