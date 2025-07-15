Ex-Finance Minister Mourns Late Buhari

Former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday.

Adeosun, who was appointed by Buhari in August 2015 and served in his cabinet until 2018, paid tribute to the late president via her official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“It was the greatest honour to serve Nigeria under your leadership and a pleasure knowing you personally. Rest in peace, Sir,” she wrote.

“I remain, Mai Kudi.”

The phrase Mai Kudi, which means “the one with money” in Hausa, was Buhari’s fond nickname for Adeosun during her time in office, a nod to her role as Nigeria’s chief financial officer.

Her tribute drew an outpouring of praise from Nigerians who lauded her service and remembered Buhari’s administration.

Commenting on the post, George Pamma described Adeosun as a “national treasure,” suggesting that her economic policies should be taught in Nigerian universities.

“NYSC or not, Kemi Adeosun is a national treasure. Her policies should be a course taught in our universities if we were smart as a people,” he wrote.

Babatunde Ayantola praised her for serving with honour and integrity, adding, “May the Almighty Allah grant him Aljanah Firdaus. Ameen.”

Another commenter, Abubakar Sadiq Alkubawi, referred to Adeosun as “a public servant who knew her work,” while Prince Bon-Malik commended her professionalism.

“Indeed, an exceptional professional you were. We’ll look forward to the future when you’ll bring your wealth of professionalism to bear,” Bon-Malik stated.

“Until then, let’s together mourn our dear mentor, baba, and hero. May he find comfort and easiness as he journeys to the great beyond.”