Ex-Federal Controller Of Works Murdered In Kwara

…Police Command confirms incident, says Investigation is on

A retired Controller of Works at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, AbdulRazaq Ajani, has been gruesomely murdered in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

It was gathered that Ajani was murdered by four young persons who had trailed him to his residence in the Tanke area of Ilorin on January 1, 2025, the new year.

This incident reportedly occurred at about 3 pm, a few minutes after Ajani and his family returned from Offa, their home town, where they had gone to celebrate the New Year.

The spokesperson for the State Police Command, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

“Yes, the incident happened. I can confirm to you that there was a report that a retired Controller of Works was killed in the Tanke area yesterday (Wednesday). Police have waded into the incident and have commenced investigation on it,” she said.

Ejire-Adeyemi, who added that no suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, however, said that an investigation has commenced on the dastardly incident.

A family member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, described how the assassins casually entered Ajani’s compound moments after he drove in with his immediate family members, adding that “four young men between 18 and 22 years carried out the dastardly operation.

“A review of CCTV camera recordings showed two of them standing beside the gate of Mr Ajani’s residence, one of them sipping water from a plastic bottle, while the two others strolled into the compound.

“On noticing the young men from one of the two sitting rooms on the ground floor of the one-storey duplex building, the retired federal officer reportedly rose to meet them at the main door.

“They appeared to be engaging him in a discussion until he was suddenly lying face down on the ground.”

An eyewitness said: “The late Engineer was attacked and hacked to death in the presence of his wife and children immediately on arrival from Offa where he went for the Christmas and New Year break. If you get to his house, there are blood stains on the walls and his brain is also scattered on the floor.

“Many people have besieged the residence of the man sympathising with the wife and the children while a team of Policemen have visited the scene for investigation.”

Ajani reportedly retired from the Federal Ministry of Works about four years ago but was said to have accepted a contract appointment at the ministry in 2024.

