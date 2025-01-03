Ex-Federal Controller Of Works Murdered In Kwara

Share

A retired Controller of Works in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, AbdulRazaq Ajani, has been murdered in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

It was learnt that Ajani was murdered by four young persons who had trailed him to his residence in Tanke area, Ilorin on January 1, 2025, the New Year.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 3pm, few minutes after Ajani and his family returned from Offa, their home town, where they had gone to celebrate the New Year.

The spokesperson for the State Police Command, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident yesterday. “Yes, the incident happened. I can confirm to you that there was a report that a retired Controller of Works was killed in Tanke area yesterday (Wednesday).

Police have waded into the incident and have commenced investigation on it,” she said. Ejire-Adeyemi, who added that no suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, however, said that investigation has commenced on the dastardly incident.

A family member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, described how the assassins casually entered Ajani’s compound moments after he drove in with his family members, adding that “four young men between 18 and 22 years carried out the dastardly operation.

“A review of CCTV camera recordings showed two of them standing beside the gate of Mr Ajani’s residence, one of them sipping water from a plastic bottle, while the two others strolled into the compound.

