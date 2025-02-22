Ex-FCT Minister, Useni Laid To Rest Amid Military Honour

Share

The remains of the former FCT Minister, Late Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni was on Saturday laid to rest in his family’s burial ground in Telam village Pilgani road Langtang, Langtang North LGA of Plateau state on Saturday.

Governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang while speaking at the funeral church service held at the COCIN church RCC Langtang said the remaining days of Lt. Gen JT Useni before his demise were spent on forgiveness and reconciliation.

According to him, as Christians, they should always pray to God for forgiveness adding that there will be no unity without forgiveness and reconciliation with one another in the state.

He maintained that as a people, they should always imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation while expressing confidence in God for new things.

President Bola Tinubu who was represented by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda said the former FCT Minister has dedicated his entire life to serving humanity and prayed that God should comfort his immediate family, the state and Nigeria at large.

Similarly, Bishop Ishaya Idowu in his sermon said Gen. JT Useni impacted many lives in Nigeria as a whole.

He urged Nigerians to emulate the compassionate lifestyle of Gen. JT Useni stressing that he has rekindled hope for Christian and Muslim Ummah to live and coexist together in peace and love.

It will be recalled that after his retirement from the military, Gen Useni remained engaged in business and community development, serving as Director of Diamond Bank PLC, Chairman of Tim Tali Investments, Chairman of BFL Microfinance Bank Ltd; Director of Abuja Motors Company Ltd; and Chairman Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

In addition to his contributions to the military and governance, he served as a Senator representing Plateau South from 2015 to 2019.

In 2019, he contested as the Plateau State gubernatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the general elections, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to public service and governance among others.

