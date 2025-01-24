Ex-FCT Minister, Useni, Dies At 82

Share

Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd), the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, is dead.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang confirmed this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Dr Gyang Bere, yesterday in Jos.

Mutfwang said Useni, who also represented Plateau South Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, died at the age of 82. The governor also confirmed that the former FCT minister under Gen. Sani Abacha’s government, died yesterday after a protracted illness.

Mutfwang, who described Useni’s demise as a huge loss to Plateau, urged his immediate family and residents of the state in general to take solace in God.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the peaceloving people of Plateau, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the President, the Armed Forces and Tarok nation over the loss of this distinguished elder statesman.

“I wish to also extend my condolences to his immediate family and relations; I call on them to take solace in God in this trying time,” Bere quoted Mutfwang as saying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the deceased also served as Minister of Transport and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army, among many other appointments during his military career.

