Ex-FCT Minister, Ramatu, Smart Adeyemi Hail PEPT Judgement

…Urges Atiku, Obi to accept verdict in good faith

Former Minister of State, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has said the Wednesday Judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), has increased Nigeria’s confidence in the nation’s judicial system in the country.

The former Minister, while reacting to the PEPT judgment in favour of the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the Judiciary has further demonstrated to Nigerians that the rule of law is sacrosanct.

She stressed further that the judgment is equally a landmark judgment that will stand the test of time.

While congratulating the party and its presidential candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice President Sen. Kashim Shattima, Dr Aliyu said their victory at the Tribunal was a clear testimony of their victory during the most credible and transparent presidential election held last year.

She however urged the petitioners, Former Vice President and PDP presidential Candidate and former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party Presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, to accept the tribunal ruling in good faith.

Also in his reaction, three times Senator and former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, commended judges of the PEPT, for standing with the truth, adding that their verdict will be on the good side of history.

Senator Adeyemi further noted that the tribunal has clarified a lot of issues particularly the most controversial issue on the status of FCT in election matters.

He therefore urged the aggrieved parties to accept the Tribunal verdict and let the country move forward.