October 9, 2025
Ex-FBI Director, Comey, Pleads Not Guilty On Lying To Congress

James Comey, the former Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has pleaded not guilty to making false statements to lawmakers and obstructing a congressional proceeding. Comey’s lawyer entered the plea on his behalf in a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, yesterday morning.

Patrick Fitzgerald said he would seek to have the case dismissed for several reasons including that his client, a critic of President Donald Trump, was being targeted. Comey was indicted a few days after Trump urged his attorney general to take action against him.

A judge set a trial date of January 5 after Comey’s lawyers requested a speedy trial, reports the BBC. In court yesterday, Comey’s lawyer Patrick Fitzgerald told the judge they planned to file several motions to dismiss the case before a trial, arguing the prosecution was vindictive and that a US attorney was unlawfully appointed to take over the case.

