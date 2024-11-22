Ex-Falcons star slams FIFA

Share

…says football body putting money ‘over humanity’

Last month, over 100 female professional footballers from across the globe came together to criticise FIFA’s partnership with Saudi oil giant Aramco, denouncing the deal on environmental and humanitarian grounds.

Now, following the United Nations’ COP29 climate summit, the only African who signed the open letter, external has revealed why she took part in the protest.

Former Nigeria international Ayisat Yusuf has described FIFA’s decision to work with Aramco as “not justifiable”, despite football’s governing body stating that sponsorship revenues are reinvested back into the women’s game “at all levels”.

“FIFA don’t have to take money above humanity,” Yusuf told BBC Sport Africa.

“It’s very important we let people know that partnership – giving sponsorship to Aramco – does not stand for what our values (as female footballers) are.

“Our values should be put first regardless of the money. We’re just making our voice heard, for them to also reconsider and think about humanity, our health and our human rights.”

Aramco, owned by the Saudi Arabian state, is the biggest oil producer in the world. Its three-year deal with FIFA gives it sponsorship rights to the men’s World Cup in 2026 and the Women’s World Cup the following year.

As well as criticising its negative impact on the climate via greenhouse gas emissions, the players’ letter highlighted allegations of human rights violations by the Gulf kingdom, describing the partnership as a “punch in the stomach” and a significant setback for women’s football.

At the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, William Troost-Ekong made history as the first footballer to wear boots made from recycled materials at an international tournament.

The Nigeria men’s captain is an investor and ambassador for the company which manufactures the boots, which are made of corn waste.

The Al-Kholood defender believes that the sporting world should work harder to support global efforts on climate change.

“Sport is such a big influence around the world,” Troost-Ekong told BBC Sport Africa.

“It’s not only about the players. We talk about the organisers of the big tournaments, the clubs, the owners of teams, and of course the fans – because those are the biggest numbers.”

